2 charged after shooting woman at apartment complex, police say

A woman was shot in her shoulder at a Frayser apartment complex.

On Sep. 25 at approximately 4:20 PM, Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault on Vayu Drive at Breezy Point Apartments.

A woman told police that when she looked out the window of her apartment, she saw two men walking towards the apartment holding guns.

One of the men pulled out a large gun and pointed it at the apartment, police said.

The woman ran to hide, which is when shots were fired and she was struck in the right shoulder.

MPD later identified the suspects as Jerrisac Morgan and Jerrisac Morgan, who were both arrested, court documents showed.

Jerrisac Morgan has been charged with 3 counts of attempted first-degree murder, 3 counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and 3 counts of convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Jamall Mason has been charged with 3 counts of attempted first-degree murder and 3 counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

Mason has a scheduled court date on Nov. 4, and Morgan has a court date on Oct. 24.

