2 charged after shots fired during fight at Wolfchase Galleria, records show

Two men have been arrested after a shooting inside Wolfchase Galleria during a fight.

On Aug. 17, at approximately 12:45 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call at the mall in the 2700 block of Germantown Parkway.

A man told police he was confronted at his job by his former friend Joshua Smith, 25, and Joshua’s brother Ben Winston, 23, according to an affidavit.

After a verbal altercation, the man and Smith agreed to fight outside the business, police said.

The pair fought, and Winston reportedly joined in.

After the fight, the brothers allegedly followed the man to the back of the business and attacked him again.

Employees intervened to stop the assault and Smith’s brother fired a shot, according to the affidavit.

The man did not report any injuries during the incident.

Smith is charged with Assault, records show.

Winston is charged with Aggravated Assault (4X), Reckless Endangerment, Assault-Bodily Harm, and Vandalism of Property $1,000 or less.

Both are due in court Aug. 24.

