2 charged for stealing firearms from vehicles in Bagley

Jun. 1—BAGLEY — Two people have been charged with receiving stolen property after two firearms were taken from vehicles on Saturday, May 27, in Bagley.

According to a release from Clearwater County Sheriff Darin Halverson, on May 27, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office received three separate reports of vehicles being entered and having items stolen from them, including two firearms.

Deputies conducted an investigation into these thefts and as a result of the investigation, a search warrant was conducted at a residence in Bagley on Wednesday.

The two stolen firearms were recovered and two individuals were taken into custody.

Levi Joseph Miles, 21, was booked into the Clearwater County Jail and a 16-year-old juvenile male was taken to the Northwest Juvenile Center in Bemidji.

The two were arraigned in Clearwater County District Court on Thursday on felony charges of receiving stolen property. Miles was also arraigned on an unrelated charge of violating an order for protection.

The Bagley Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted with the investigation.