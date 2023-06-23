2 charged in theft from trooper during undercover gun buy

Jun. 22—State police said they arrested two Reading men following a vehicle chase through the city after they stole from an undercover trooper who had arranged to buy three guns, including an automatic rifle.

Jean Carlo Reyes-Garcia, 21, and Freddie Aguirre, 33, surrendered Wednesday without further incident after first fleeing into Reyes-Garcia's home in the 1000 block of Spring Street. Police said they had found the car the suspects used in the same block.

Both suspects were committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $150,000 to await a hearing following arraignment Wednesday night before District Judge Steven M. Chieffo in Reading Central Court.

Aguirre was charged with theft by unlawful taking and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer. In addition to theft counts, Reyes-Garcia was charged with carrying firearms without a license and possessing a firearm with an altered serial number.

According to court documents:

Acting on information from a confidential source, members of the state police organized crime unit and Allentown field office of the federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosive launched an undercover investigation into gun trafficking in Reading.

Arrangements were made for the undercover trooper to meet Reyes-Garcia at North 12th and Weimer streets to buy three pistols and a fully automatic AK-47 rifle for $5,300.

Troopers and members of the Reading police vice unit who were part of the surveillance team found Reyes-Garcia driving an Acura to the meeting. They saw him pick up a passenger, later identified as Aguirre, in the 700 block of Moss Street.

Aguirre was seen leaving a garage and putting a backpack in the trunk of the Acura.

When they reached the meeting spot, the undercover trooper got into the back seat of the car as instructed in a cellphone call. He saw two pistols in a grocery bag. He gave Reyes-Garcia and Aguirre the money. He was told to get out and get the AK-47 rifle from the trunk.

Before the trooper could open the trunk, Aguirre drove away, leaving with the rifle and the money. Surveillance units tried to stop the car. Police eventually found the car in an alley at North Ninth and Oley Streets, near Reyes-Garcia's home.

Officers contacted a relative of Reyes-Garcia's, who said Reyes-Garcia and Aguirre were inside the residence. A short time later, the two suspects came out of the home and were taken into custody.

Reyes-Garcia told investigators that he did not intend to sell guns to the victim. Instead, he planned to rob him.

Investigators didn't say if the rifle was found in the vehicle.

An investigation continues.