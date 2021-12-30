2 charged after traffic stop yields heroin, meth, cocaine and more

Dec. 30—Two Sanford men are facing multiple drug charges following the discovery of a plethora of illegal substances in a vehicle belonging to one of them.

Narcotics Agents and Selective Enforcement Unit officers from the Sanford Police Department were working on complaints of drug activity in the Boykin Avenue area when agents stopped a vehicle being operated by Kam Ron Isaiah Donaldson of the 7100 block of Sheriff Watson Road.

Maj. Vincent Frazer said in a news release that during the course of the traffic stop, agents located marijuana in plain view on the floorboard of the vehicle.

Officers searched Donaldson and found in his possession 2 ounces of heroin, about a half-ounce each of methamphetamine and cocaine, and 58 doses of alprazolam, an anti-anxiety medication.

A firearm was found inside the vehicle, the release said.

Donaldson, 21, was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance (alprazolam), maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donaldson appeared before a magistrate where he was placed in the Lee County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond.

A passenger, Jermaine Otis Jones, 43, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He appeared before a Lee County magistrate and was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.