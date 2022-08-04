2 charged with trafficking fentanyl

Aug. 4—A Decatur man is in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1.5 million after he was charged with trafficking more than a pound of fentanyl on Tuesday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said Carter O'Bryan Lyle, 31, along with Shakeria Alandrea King, 26, of Decatur were arrested after the drug enforcement unit and the criminal investigation division executed search warrants on homes in the 2500 block of Spring Avenue Southwest and 1600 block of Brookridge Drive Southwest in Decatur on Tuesday.

Lyle's arrest comes a year after he was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, court records show.

According to court files, Lyle was residing at an apartment at 1602 Brookridge Drive when he was charged Tuesday. Records indicate he was in a pre-trial program from a 2021 arrest for allegedly selling methamphetamine. He was out on a $100,000 bail from that incident and was wearing an electronic ankle monitor.

In a court document filed Thursday, Adam Kilgore, a community corrections officer for Morgan County, recommended Lyle be held without bond pending a hearing.

King was released from the county jail at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday after posting a $5,000 bail.

