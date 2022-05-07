2 charged with trafficking meth in Habersham County after drug bust

A pair of suspects om north Georgia have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the arrests of Jacqueline Renee Hernandez, 58, and Jose Peter Arguelles, 27, were the culmination of a two-month long investigation.

GBI agents say they executed a search warrants at a home in Habersham County earlier this week after spending the last several months looking into illegal drug activity there.

Agents say they recovered 70 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of heroin, several fentanyl pills and an undisclosed amount of money. The street value of the illegal drugs that were seized totals $9,400.

Hernandez and Arguelles are being held in the Habersham County Jail and are charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Agents say the pair will face more charges from the heroin and fentanyl that was seized.

