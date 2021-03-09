2 charged with using counterfeit money in Enfield

Mar. 9—ENFIELD — Two people from New York City were charged Sunday night with using counterfeit money at several stores around town, police said.

Joel Cabrera, 33, and Diana Khanukashvili, 27, were each charged with first-degree forgery, fifth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit that offense, organized retail theft of less than $10,000, and possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana. Khanukashvili also was charged with interfering with an officer.

Cabrera was arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on Monday where a judge reduced his $50,000 bond to $5,000 and continued his case to June 24, according to online Judicial Department records. Those records indicate he has not been released on bond.

According to Police Chief Alaric Fox, officers on Sunday were contacted by employees at the Homesense department store on Hazard Avenue who said that a man, later identified as Cabrera, paid for merchandise with seven counterfeit $100 bills. Employees told police that Cabrera left in a red Toyota sport utility vehicle with a New Jersey license plate, which police soon found parked at the nearby Red Robin restaurant.

An officer talked with Cabrera, who soon stopped cooperating and was put in handcuffs, Fox said. After searching the car the officer found marijuana, $4,200 in counterfeit bills, and receipts from stores across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey from between February and March of this year, the police chief said.

"The receipts all had several items bought with all $100 bills," Fox said.

The receipts from Enfield were from Homesense, T.J. Maxx, PetSmart and Bed, Bath & Beyond and totaled $3,900, Fox said.

Security personnel at T.J. Maxx said that eight counterfeit $100 bills had been used earlier that day, police said.

Surveillance footage from both the Homesense and TJ Maxx stores revealed that Khanukashvili had assisted in the theft and left in a different vehicle, Fox said.

Police located Khanukashvili in a silver pickup truck on Route 5 near Bridge Lane, Fox said. She gave police a fake name and a different story of where she had been all day, he said.

"Of course, we knew all of this was false," said Fox, adding that this is what led to the additional charge being lodged against her of interfering with an officer.

He added that the investigation isn't over, saying that police will most likely assist in any investigations from the other states that Cabrera and Khanukashvili had visited.

He said the U.S. Secret Service may even get involved, since counterfeiting can be a federal offence.

"We have folks assigned to follow up on it," Fox said.

