2 charged with using fake identity to buy $77K car

Mar. 1—LENOIR — Two Charlotte men are in jail after they attempted to buy a new $77,000 car using someone else's identity on the loan.

A financial institution contacted Lenoir police Friday (Feb. 25) about suspicious activity regarding a loan application for a 2019 Dodge Charger Hellcat car at Friendship Ford. The company was in the process of underwriting a loan for the purchase of the car when a few red flags prompted the company to contact the buyer listed on the loan application. It was at that time the individual named on the loan application denied any knowledge of the purchase, according to Lenoir police.

A prospective buyer had been talking with the dealership about buying the car via telephone. The loan paperwork had been completed and forwarded to the financial institution for processing, police said.

Lenoir police arrested two men when they showed up at the dealership to take possession of the car. Brandon Jamal Shipman, 34, was identified as the subject who used the fake identity toward buying the car. Shipman was charged with felonious obtaining property by fale pretense, identity theft and felony conspiracy. He was jailed under a $100,000 secured bond.

Tyrone Maurice Canon. 23, was charged with felony conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense. He was jailed under a $75,000 secured bond.