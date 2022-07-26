2 charged after victims carjacked with assault rifle, Memphis police say

A man and a woman face multiple charges after two people were carjacked at gunpoint.

On July 25, the victim told police he was giving a woman and her male friend a ride in his 2021 Toyota Corolla.

The man pointed an assault rifle at the victim and demanded he get out of the car, according to an affidavit.

The victim’s cell phone and tennis shoes were stolen.

The man got into the driver’s seat, and the pair drove away in the victim’s car, police said.

During an investigation, the woman was identified as Allencia Dansberry, 18. She admitted to riding in the car with her friend but denied using a weapon to carjack him, police said.

The same day, another man reported he was carjacked in the 700 block of Nonconnah Road.

He was standing at his car when a dark-colored sedan pulled up.

A man with what appeared to be an AK-47 got out and demanded the victim’s keys, according to the affidavit.

The suspect then got in the car and drove away.

Police found the victim’s car in the 3200 block of S. Third Street at Motel 61 the same day.

Suspect Devin Dean, 21, was located in a motel room; Dansberry was found in another room.

During the investigation, Dansberry admitted to riding in the passenger seat of the sedan and driving it away after the victim was robbed, police said.

Dean gave a statement detailing his involvement in both incidents.

Both are charged with Carjacking, 2 counts of Aggravated Robbery, and Employ Firearm W/I to Commit a Felony, records show.

