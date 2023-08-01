2 charged with violent assault, having stolen property at China Grove home, sheriff says
Two men were charged in connection with a violent assault at a China Grove home where officers seized $45,000 worth of stolen property, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.
Investigators got a search warrant on July 20 for a home at 440 Chalk Maple Road stemming from an attack that happened at the home and an investigation into stolen property.
Someone reported a stolen John Deere tractor on the property to the police on July 18.
Detectives also got information that day about an assault that happened on July 11 at the home on Chalk Maple Road.
Matthew Damion Parham, 31, allegedly put a pistol against a victim’s head and fired it next to their head, the sheriff said.
Matthew Parham and Terry Brian Parham, 52, then used a crowbar and metal pipe to beat the victim until they were unconscious, authorities said.
A third person stopped the assault from continuing. The victim had serious injuries from the beating.
More stolen items, including a vehicle, trailers, tools, and more were found at the home.
Authorities seized two rifles and a revolver, too.
The Parhams are convicted felons and are not allowed to have guns.
Matthew Parham was arrested on July 20 and charged with:
Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
Possession of a firearm by a felon
Assault by pointing a gun
First-degree kidnapping
Communicating threats
Terry Parham was arrested on July 23 and charged with:
Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
Matthew Parham received a $2 million secured bond for his outstanding warrants.
Terry Brian Parham received a $60,000 secured bond for his outstanding warrants.
Matthew Parham was currently out on over $200,000 of secured bonds for multiple charges, which included:
Interfering with emergency equipment
Assault by pointing a gun (x2)
Possession of a firearm by a felon
Assault by strangulation
Second-degree kidnapping
Communicating threats
False imprisonment
Felony flee to elude
Resist a public officer
Burning personal property
Felony conspiracy
Matthew Parham has convictions for the following:
Felony sex offender residence violation
Felony sex offender fail to report
Felony interfere with an electronic monitoring device
Felony larceny (x2)
Felony indecent liberties with a child
Misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon (x7)
Terry Parham has convictions for the following:
Misdemeanor simple possession of Schedule 2 narcotics
Misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present
Misdemeanor possession of stolen goods
Misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon
Felony conspire to sell methamphetamine
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.
