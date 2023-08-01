2 charged with violent assault, having stolen property at China Grove home, sheriff says

Two men were charged in connection with a violent assault at a China Grove home where officers seized $45,000 worth of stolen property, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Two first responders wounded in Rowan County house fire helped others during shooting, report says

Investigators got a search warrant on July 20 for a home at 440 Chalk Maple Road stemming from an attack that happened at the home and an investigation into stolen property.

Someone reported a stolen John Deere tractor on the property to the police on July 18.

Detectives also got information that day about an assault that happened on July 11 at the home on Chalk Maple Road.

Matthew Damion Parham, 31, allegedly put a pistol against a victim’s head and fired it next to their head, the sheriff said.

Matthew Parham and Terry Brian Parham, 52, then used a crowbar and metal pipe to beat the victim until they were unconscious, authorities said.

A third person stopped the assault from continuing. The victim had serious injuries from the beating.

More stolen items, including a vehicle, trailers, tools, and more were found at the home.

Authorities seized two rifles and a revolver, too.

The Parhams are convicted felons and are not allowed to have guns.

Matthew Parham was arrested on July 20 and charged with:

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Assault by pointing a gun

First-degree kidnapping

Communicating threats

Terry Parham was arrested on July 23 and charged with:

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Matthew Parham received a $2 million secured bond for his outstanding warrants.

Terry Brian Parham received a $60,000 secured bond for his outstanding warrants.

Matthew Parham was currently out on over $200,000 of secured bonds for multiple charges, which included:

Interfering with emergency equipment

Assault by pointing a gun (x2)

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Assault by strangulation

Second-degree kidnapping

Communicating threats

False imprisonment

Felony flee to elude

Resist a public officer

Burning personal property

Felony conspiracy

Story continues

Matthew Parham has convictions for the following:

Felony sex offender residence violation

Felony sex offender fail to report

Felony interfere with an electronic monitoring device

Felony larceny (x2)

Felony indecent liberties with a child

Misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon (x7)

Terry Parham has convictions for the following:

Misdemeanor simple possession of Schedule 2 narcotics

Misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present

Misdemeanor possession of stolen goods

Misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon

Felony conspire to sell methamphetamine

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

VIDEO: 2 teens killed after police chase ends in Rowan County crash