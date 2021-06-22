2 charged in weekend shooting at Huber Heights apartment complex

Jun. 22—A man and woman are facing charges in an apartment complex shooting that injured a man Saturday in Huber Heights.

Larry Wayne Pitts II, 29, of Dayton, was charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court — East Division records. Amy M. Kurrek, 39, of Dayton, is facing one count of tampering with evidence.

Huber Heights police responded to an apartment in the 6800 block of Brandt Pike Saturday just after 11 p.m. on a reported shooting.

Once on the scene, officers found Pitts was leaving in a silver Chrysler 300 driven by Kurrek, according to court documents. Pitts reportedly admitted to police that he shot the victim while inside the apartment.

Details about the victim's status and injuries were not available.

One of the rounds Pitts fired went into another apartment and hit the headboard of a bed where a 13-year-old was sleeping, an affidavit read.

Kurrek is accused of taking the gun from Pitts after he fired and placing it a cutout in the floorboard of the Chrysler.

Police also found live .38 rounds on the front passenger seat in a backpack, which Kurrek could access while driving, according to court records.

Pitts' bond was set at $500,000 on Monday and at $150,000 for Kurrek.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.