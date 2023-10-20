2 Chemung County men charged with child sex assault, trafficking

Two Chemung County men face decades in prison following their arrest on child sex abuse charges stemming from a month-long investigation by New York State Police at Horseheads.

State police charged Edward F. Wheaton, 68, of Elmira, with predatory sexual assault against a child, a felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.

Wheaton was arrested on the warrant by members of the Gaston County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office. He was charged as a fugitive from justice and is being held in the Gaston County Jail while awaiting extradition back to New York state.

State police also charged Joseph D. Storch, 33, of Veteran, with sex trafficking of a child, a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Storch was arraigned in Town of Veteran Court and committed to the Chemung County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bail or $1,000,000 property bond pending future court proceedings.

State police were assisted in the investigation by Chemung County Child Protective Services and the Chemung County Child Advocacy Center.

The investigation is continuing, and state police anticipate additional charges. Anyone with information about the case or the two suspects is asked to contact the New York State Police at 585–398-4100.

