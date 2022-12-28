2 Cherokee County residents sentenced to 30 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine
Two Cherokee county residents were sentenced to 30 years in the state penitentiary for trafficking methamphetamine.
Eloisa Chavez-Lopez, 40, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in November for trafficking methamphetamine.
Erick Alexander Pauu-Sirin, 27, pleaded guilty to the same crime earlier in the year and was also sentenced to prison.
The Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS) began an investigation in February 2021 based on tips that Chavez-Lopez was distributing methamphetamine.
According to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office, on multiple occasions, CMANS observed Chavez-Lopez travel throughout Cherokee County to sell meth.
Following those transactions, CMANS executed simultaneous search warrants on May 14, 2021, for two addresses where Chavez-Lopez and Pauu-Sirin lived.
At the first home, agents found over 50 grams of methamphetamine and over 50 grams of cocaine, packaged in more than 100 individual bags.
Agents also recovered $5,876 in cash.
At the second address, agents located more than a kilogram of methamphetamine.
“Our CMANS agents were able to take a tip from a concerned citizen and begin to connect Ms. Chavez-Lopez and Mr. Pauu-Sirin to a network of high-level poly-drug traffickers,” said Damion Overstreet, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the state. “Good old-fashioned police work and some patience by our CMANS agents laid out an organized scheme to flood our county with drugs.”
Chavez-Lopez entered a negotiated plea on November 15, 2022, and was sentenced to 30 years, with the first 25 years to serve in the state penitentiary.
Pauu-Sirin entered a negotiated plea on July 28, 2022, and was sentenced to 30 years with the first 15 years to serve in the state penitentiary.
