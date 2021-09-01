2 Chicago cops charged with beating 17-year-old after car chase

Two Chicago police officers were accused Wednesday of beating a 17-year-old boy while arresting the teen following a January car chase.

Jeffery Shafer and Victor Guebara were both charged with aggravated assault and official misconduct, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Prosecutors said the teen surrendered after the chase, but both officers punched him as he lay on the ground, according to the Tribune. Shafer is also accused of shoving the teen’s head into the pavement and then into a metal fence.

The chase began around noon on Jan. 10, when the officers spotted the 17-year-old driving a Chevrolet Camaro, ran the car’s license plate and learned it was stolen, the Tribune reported. Two teen girls were passengers in the car.

During the chase, the Camaro hit Shafer and Guebara’s unmarked squad car, according to Block Club Chicago. Prosecutors said the collision happened “at a low speed” and noted no air bags deployed. Defense attorneys said the teen was speeding and described the collision as a T-bone crash.

Eventually, the Camaro ran into a brick garage, and the passengers took off on foot. Prosecutors said the 17-year-old driver surrendered after being told to show his hands, the Tribune reported. The teen sat down on the pavement and raised his arms.

Prosecutors said a different officer reached the teen first and began to handcuff him, according to the Tribune. Then, Shafer and Guebara arrived, with Guebara punching the boy once in the face before Shafer hit him four times in the head, slammed his head into the street, stood him up and pushed him into a fence, according to prosecutors.

Neither officer’s body-camera was turned on, the Tribune reported. However, the beating was captured by another officer’s camera and a street camera, prosecutors said.

The cops claimed they thought the teen was carrying a gun, but the weapon was actually found in the glovebox of the Camaro, according to Block Club Chicago. The teen was hit with multiple charges in a juvenile case, but they were all dismissed in June.

Shafer and Guebara each joined the Chicago Police Department in 2014, the Tribune reported. They’ve been on desk duty since Jan. 20, 10 days after the incident.