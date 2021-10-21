2 Chicago cops shot after officer accidentally fires gun during struggle with suspect: report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Edmund DeMarche
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Two Chicago police officers suffered minor injuries Wednesday night after another officer accidentally fired their gun during a tangle with a suspect, a report said.

The Chicago Tribune reported that the incident occurred around midnight in the suburb of Lyons. The officers were conducting a homicide probe at the time of the shooting.

They reportedly spotted a car believed tied to the homicide and engaged in a chase where there was an "exchange of gunfire," MyFoxChicago reported, citing the Village of Lyons. The officers surrounded the vehicle at a gas station prior to the physical struggle.

The paper, citing Chicago police Supt. David Brown, reported that a single bullet was fired and went through the arm of one of the officers and into the shoulder of the other.

MyFoxChicago reported that a gun was recovered at the scene and two suspects were taken into custody.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • German central bank chief to step down after 10 years

    The head of Germany's central bank announced Wednesday that he will step down after a decade at the helm, removing a key hawkish voice from the European Central Bank’s governing council. A statement from the Bundesbank said Jens Weidmann will leave office at the end of the year for personal reasons. National central bank governors in the 19-country eurozone have a seat on the ECB's governing council, and in that position, Weidmann has been the chief skeptic of expansive stimulus policies, such as bond purchases.

  • Bundesbank chief Weidmann quits early with one last inflation warning

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, a relentless critic of the European Central Bank's ultra easy monetary policy, will step down more than five years early, opening the door for Germany's new government to pick a less confrontational successor. Weidmann said he would leave for personal reasons on Dec. 31, just days after the ECB is set to make a crucial decision on winding down pandemic-era stimulus that has revived growth but also pushed inflation to its highest rate in over a decade. Among the most conservative members of the ECB's Governing Council, Weidmann often found himself in opposition https://www.reuters.com/business/weidmann-often-lonely-ecb-voice-against-easy-money-2021-10-20 to fellow policymakers, even challenging the ECB policy tool designed to back then-president Mario Draghi's 2012 pledge to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro.

  • Weidmann: the often lonely ECB voice against easy money

    Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, who on Wednesday announced his decision to stand down more than five years early, led a decade-long fight inside the European Central Bank against the easy-money policies espoused by successive ECB presidents. Back in 2012, the German central bank chief was the lone dissenter when the ECB unveiled plans to help countries in distress after the global financial crisis, saying they were "tantamount to financing governments by printing banknotes". In July, he was among a handful of policymakers who opposed the ECB's pledge to keep interest rates at record lows until inflation stabilises at 2% as part of efforts to stimulate a euro zone recovery after pandemic lockdowns.

  • 2 Chicago Police Officers Shot, Wounded In Suburban Lyons

    The officers were shot while trying to apprehend at least one suspect. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

  • Nigerian youths protest a year after bloody crackdown

    Protesters waved Nigerian flags out of their vehicles as they protested in Lagos

  • Analysis-Exit of ECB's Weidmann, decade of economic change shows hawk as endangered species

    German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann was just a year into his tenure when the world began to change with three words. A speech by European Central Bank then-president Mario Draghi in July 2012 promising to do "whatever it takes" to keep the euro zone together wasn't, as it happens, just another turn in Europe's crisis of the moment. It was part of a still-unfolding global revolution in monetary and fiscal policymaking that left Weidmann - and traditionalist inflation hawks like him at the ECB, the U.S. Federal Reserve and elsewhere - increasingly diminished in influence.

  • Editorial: His guilt assured, Parkland killer should spend his life in prison

    The most vicious killer in South Florida history will spend the rest of his life in prison for the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. “You will not come out until you are no longer alive,” Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer told Nikolas Cruz Wednesday before accepting his guilty pleas at a hearing in Fort Lauderdale. The only remaining question is whether Florida ...

  • Exclusive - EU decision on Russia's Sputnik V shot 'impossible' this year - source

    The EU drug regulator is unlikely to decide whether to approve Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine until at least the first quarter of 2022 because some data needed for the review is still missing, a source with knowledge of the matter said. "An EMA decision by the end of the year is now absolutely impossible," the source said, referring to the European Medicines Agency. The EMA, which launched its formal review of the Russian vaccine in March, had previously been expected to decide in May or June whether to approve use of the vaccine in the bloc.

  • CDC advisory panel to review FDA's decision on Moderna, J&J booster shots: Live COVID-19 updates

    A federal committee is expected to vote Thursday on whether to allow booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines. More updates.

  • Russia reports cases of more contagious COVID-19 variant - reports

    Russia has reported some COVID-19 infections with a new coronavirus variant believed to be even more contagious than the Delta one, the RIA news agency said on Thursday. It is possible that the AY.4.2 variant will spread widely, RIA quoted the state consumer watchdog's senior researcher Kamil Khafizov as saying. That could cause the rate of new COVID-19 cases, already at record highs in Russia, to rise even further.

  • Alabama man faces 2nd execution date this year for killing

    An Alabama man who avoided execution in February is scheduled to be put to death Thursday for the 1991 killing of a woman taken at gunpoint from an ATM location and shot in a cemetery. Willie B. Smith III, 52, is set to receive a lethal injection at 6 p.m. CDT at a southwest Alabama prison for his conviction in the kidnapping and murder of 22-year-old Sharma Ruth Johnson. Prosecutors said Smith had a shotgun when he abducted Johnson in October 1991 from an ATM location in Birmingham.

  • Human remains found in Florida park amid search for Gabby Petito's fiance -FBI

    (Reuters) -Partial human remains were found on Wednesday in a Florida wilderness area where authorities were searching for Brian Laundrie, the fiance of Gabby Petito, a young woman who vanished on a road trip with Laundrie, the FBI said on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office was called on Wednesday morning to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where the search for Laundrie was under way, a spokesperson for the office said earlier.

  • Laundrie family lawyer says 'probability is strong' that the apparent human remains found are Brian's

    Steven Bertolino said items belonging to Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiance, were found near the apparent human remains.

  • Lovelorn Arts Prof Imprisoned for Butchering Colleague With Fire Poker

    Screenshot/WWLP via YouTubeA professor at a New England liberal arts college for women, who used a fire poker, rock, and pruning shears to torture a colleague for hours, was sentenced on Wednesday to at least a decade in prison.Rie Hachiyanagi, 50, an art professor at Mount Holyoke College in western Massachusetts’ Pioneer Valley, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Superior Court on Friday to nine charges in connection with the attack on fellow professor Lauret Savoy at Savoy’s home, according to

  • White Texas Property Owner Avoids Arrest After Killing Moroccan Driver

    Courtesy Faizan SyedWhen Adil Dghoughi left his girlfriend’s home in Maxwell, Texas, just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 11, she didn’t think anything of it. Sarah Todd told The Daily Beast the 31-year-old Moroccan native enjoyed late-night drives during which he would listen to music from his country, and sing.“It was kind of a relaxation thing for him,” Todd told The Daily Beast.But according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, by 3:42 a.m. Dghoughi was being transferred to a hospital after he’d be

  • Mistake made by county court could lead to mistrial in Ahmaud Arbery case

    The Georgia county court where the three alleged murderers of Ahmaud Arbery are on trial mistakenly exposed potential jurors to suppressed evidence, including the 25-year-old black jogger's mental health history, which a judge banned from the trial.

  • Accused Cop Killer Jason Banegas Due In Court Tuesday

    Brooke Shafer reports Jason Banegas is accused of fatally shooting Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino on Sunday.

  • Aryan Khan: Bollywood actor's son bail plea rejected in drugs case

    Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested on 3 October over drug charges.

  • Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to all 34 charges in the 2018 Parkland massacre. He apologized for killing 17 people, saying he must live with it 'every day.'

    "I am very sorry for what I did and I have to live with it every day," said Cruz, who opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

  • Suspected human remains found at site of Brian Laundrie manhunt

    Authorities are investigating whether the remains belong to Brian Laundrie.