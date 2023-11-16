2 Chicago men carjacked and robbed Beverly couple at gunpoint outside home: police

CHICAGO - Two Chicago men are accused of robbing and carjacking a couple at gunpoint outside their Beverly home earlier this month.

Damarri Conner, 20, and Kenneth Merritt, 26, are each charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and two counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

Connor is also charged with three misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing a police officer.

On Nov. 2, a woman and her 12-year-old child were returning home and exiting their vehicle in their driveway in the 9300 block of South Pleasant Avenue when Conner and Merritt allegedly pushed the woman to the ground and held her at gunpoint as her car keys and belongings were ripped from her hands.

The woman's husband attempted to intervene and was also robbed of his belongings at gunpoint, police said.

Connor and Merritt then fled in the victim's car, which was later recovered by police.

Both offenders were identified by CTA security video and private security video and were apprehended on Tuesday.

No additional information is available at this time.