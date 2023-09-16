2 Chicago police officers attacked, injured overnight in Little Village
Two Chicago police officers were injured overnight Friday when someone tired to batter an officer and when they tried to subdue the person another offender intervened, striking the officer with a wooden stick, police said.
The attacked happened around 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Homan Avenue. Police said an officer was hit with a heavy wood stick.
Two officers were taken to an area hospital and listed in good condition. Two people were arrested, and charges were pending.