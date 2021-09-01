2 Chicago police officers charged in January beating of teen after car chase

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers have been charged for allegedly punching a teenage boy in the face and head as he lay on the ground to be arrested following a January car chase, authorities said.

Officers Jeffery Shafer and Victor Guebara were each charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct, both felonies, and appeared for a bond hearing Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

Guebara, 40, and Shafer, 35, have both been employed with the Chicago Police Department since Feb. 18, 2014, prosecutors said.

The alleged victim in the case was a 17-year-old boy who Shafer and Guebara were pursuing on Jan. 10 in the Woodlawn community after, authorities said, the teen stole a car, used it to strike a police vehicle and allegedly pointed a gun at cops.

The confrontation was initially the subject of a police disciplinary investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and among the pieces of evidence for review was surveillance video that captured the alleged beating.

Shafer and Guebara were assigned to the Grand Crossing patrol district at the time of the encounter. According to COPA records obtained by the Tribune through an open-records request, one of the officers was accused of hitting the 17-year-old in the head or face, and pushing his head into a metal fence and into a sidewalk.

Reached by the Tribune Wednesday, the teen’s mother, Shunteka Brown, said she was pleased with the charges. “They shouldn’t be out here doing stuff to people,” Brown said.

The Tribune also spoke to the 17-year-old, with his mother’s consent. The Tribune is not naming the teen because he is a minor.

“I was locked up (with) a messed up body,” he said. “They put my body through pain.”

During a hearing for the officers, prosecutors said that about 11:50 a.m. Jan. 10 both were on-duty in full uniform in an unmarked squad car when they saw the 17-year-old driving a white Chevrolet Camaro. They ran its license plate and found that the Camaro had been reported stolen.

Story continues

There were three people in the Camaro, the 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl, prosecutors said. The officers followed the Camaro through residential streets, and at one point, the 17-year-old boy lost control and drove onto the sidewalk, the car then hit the passenger’s side of the squad car, while “traveling at a low speed.”

The chase continued as other Chicago police officers responded until the Camaro crashed into a brick garage in an alley, prosecutors said. The teenagers then ran.

An assisting officer saw the 17-year-old boy running through a vacant lot and told him to show his hands, prosecutors said. The boy fell to the ground in the West Woodlawn neighborhood and he sat upright with his arms above his head, prosecutors said. The officer turned the boy onto his stomach and placed his left arm behind his back to be handcuffed.

Guebara then allegedly parked the squad car on a nearby sidewalk, got out and hit the boy in the face with a closed fist as the boy laid on his stomach, prosecutors said.

Shafer also got out of the squad car and straddled the boy from behind and hit him on the head with a closed fist four times, prosecutors said. He pushed the boy’s head into the concrete sidewalk. The boy moved his arms to protect his head and face but they were then brought back to be put into handcuffs.

Shafer pulled the boy to his feet and pushed him face-first into a metal fence, prosecutors said. The boy had a cut to his forehead afterward. Neither Shafer or Guebara activated their body-worn cameras but the confrontation was captured by the body-worn cameras of assisting officers and a nearby POD camera, authorities said.

The boy was taken into custody and a gun was found in the glove box of the Camaro, prosecutors said. Shafer and Guebara later said that the boy had pointed a gun at them during the vehicle chase but neither had called it out over the police radio or told assisting officers on the scene.

The boy was charged as a juvenile with aggravated battery, aggravated assault to a police officer, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a firearm under 18 years of age and possession of a stole vehicle, prosecutors said. On June 23, the charges were dismissed.

Judge John Lyke ordered both officers released on their own recognizance. Their next court date is scheduled for Sept. 10.

Guebara was represented by private attorney Brian Sexton, a former assistant state’s attorney who previously represented an officer who was fired due to participating in the Laquan McDonald cover-up. Shafer was represented by private attorney Tim Grace, who is also a former assistant state’s attorney and has represented other Chicago police officers accused of misconduct, including an officer who fired at a man during a lengthy struggle on the Grand Avenue platform last year.

At the hearing, Grace said that Shafer early enlisted into the U.S. Army as a senior in high school, and he was active in the Army from 2005 to 2009, which included a deployment to Afghanistan. He was then in active reserves for three years.

Grace said that when the 17-year-old hit the squad car that the boy had “suddenly turned” off the sidewalk and T-boned the passenger side where Shafer was sitting and the boy pointed a gun at the officers. A brief pursuit continued but the officers self-terminated per CPD’s general orders, he said.

Grace said that the officer who was trying to arrest the boy was struggling and Shafer, who was aware that the boy had a gun, saw the boy “flailing his arms” and was not following commands. Shafer then “delivered a number of mechanical strikes” and after officers are heard saying “stop spitting,” Grace said, Shafer directed the boy’s head away.

“The use of force laws by the Police Department allows police officers to use mechanical strikes on an assailant. If the state doesn’t like that, they should go talk to the city of Chicago Police Department and have them change the general order,” Grace said. “They were simply doing their job.”

Shafer had surgery as a result of the crash and has another surgery scheduled for late September to put a rod in his neck, Grace said.

Sexton said that Guebara lives with his girlfriend and two children, a 15-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl. He joined the Army in 2001 after graduating from high school. He was deployed to Iraq in 2003 for 15 months and was part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He received the Purple Heart after he was shot in the calf.

Guebara has been working in the Grand Crossing district for about eight years, Sexton said. He has been a tactical officer for four years.

Chicago police records show that on Jan. 20, Shafer and Guebara were relieved of their police powers, meaning they were placed on paid desk duty and prohibited from carrying a badge and gun for work purposes.

Two other officers also faced disciplinary allegations in the incident, including one accused of failing to report the “unjustified use of force,” the COPA records state. One of those officers was accused of failing to intervene during the encounter and report the incident, the records show. The other was accused of failing to activate his body-worn camera.

If found guilty, the officers face between two to five years per offense, prosecutors said.

The case includes the second and third filing of charges against a Chicago police officer within a month, still considered a rarity in Chicago.

On Aug. 5, Melvina Bogard, 32, was charged with shooting a man during a long struggle on the Grand Avenue platform in downtown last year, scattering Red Line commuters at rush hour. Bogard was the first cop in about five years to face charges stemming from using a weapon while on duty.

In January, Louis Garcia, another Chicago police officer, was charged after he was accused of choking a man in a squad car during arrest on May 31, 2019.

———