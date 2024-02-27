2 Chicago police officers injured in crash while swerving to avoid people on scooter
2 Chicago police officers injured in crash while swerving to avoid people on scooter
2 Chicago police officers injured in crash while swerving to avoid people on scooter
Kyle Filipowski was helped to the locker room after he was hit by Wake Forest fans storming the court on Saturday afternoon.
Russell Wilson could be obtained for a discount if the Broncos move on. If so, where might he land?
Credit cards with high interest rates can threaten your financial security — credit card float could be the first sign of danger.
Norovirus is highly contagious. Here's what to know about the disease, which is on the rise in the U.S.
An interview on the podcast "Social Proof" opened up a conversation about what the "bare minimum" is for a healthy relationship.
The family of a missing American couple whose yacht was hijacked by three escaped prisoners in Grenada is still holding out hope that they’ll be found alive even as police say they are probably dead.
For the second time in a few weeks, Republican voters in an early presidential primary contest state are faced with having two elections in the space of a few days.
Loved by more than 21,000 shoppers, it even doubles as an aromatherapy machine.
A team led by former Twitter engineers is rethinking how AI can be used to help people process news and information. Particle.news, which entered into private beta over the weekend, is a new startup offering a personalized, "multi-perspective" news reading experience that not only leverages AI to summarize the news, but also aims to do so in a way that fairly compensates authors and publishers -- or so is the claim. While Particle hasn't yet shared its business model, it arrives at a time when there's a growing concern about the impact of AI on a rapidly shrinking news ecosystem.
Borrowers can now save for retirement under SECURE 2.0 by counting student loan payments toward their company's retirement plan match.
In today's edition: MLB's uniform fiasco, the NFL's huge salary cap increase, the return of a cult hero, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Get sound quality that compares with Apple's newer, pricier earbuds at less than half the cost.
Today, KKR added to that growing total when it announced it was going to acquire Broadcom’s end user computing business for $4 billion. You may recall that Broadcom spent $61 billion to buy VMware last year and has been looking to recoup some of the high price tag ever since. Almost immediately, Broadcom began slashing costs, starting with laying off over 2,000 VMware employees, just a week after the deal was official.
The Cubs needed to keep their best position player from 2023, and with Bellinger back in the fold, a 2024 NL Central title is in their sights.
After three weeks off since their last podcast, Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman are back with the latest episode of Baseball Bar-B-Cast, now on the Yahoo Sports network. So many exciting baseball things have happened in the last few weeks as spring training gets off the ground, and of course we have nowhere else to start but the pants.
It’s still unclear if Shohei Ohtani will play in the Dodgers’ season opener against the Padres next month in South Korea.
Lenovo announced several new laptops at MWC, including two T-series ThinkPads, a ThinkPad X12 detachable and a Thinkbook. These computers boast Core Ultra processors and a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Evict the grit with these simple yet great brushes.
Some attendees reportedly wore Chiefs jerseys to the service.