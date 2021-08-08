2 CPD officers shot, 1 killed in Chicago Lawn shooting; 3 in custody

Redbook

Since debuting in 2002 with original judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson, American Idol has crowned talented singers from its robust 17 season-long run. From platinum artists like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood to Fantasia Barrino, many of the winners have gone on to release hit albums and chart-topping singles. Since winning American Idol in 2002, Kelly Clarkson has released eight studio albums in addition to becoming a coach on The Voice, authoring two children’s books, hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show, and appearing in films such as UglyDolls and Trolls World Tour.