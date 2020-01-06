2 Chicago teens arrested for stomping, robbing pregnant woman on train originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Chicago police said they have arrested two teens who assaulted and robbed a pregnant woman on a train last week.

Officers said the 15- and 16-year-old girls turned themselves in on Saturday and admitted to brutally attacking a 28-year-old woman after seeing themselves on surveillance footage, according to the Chicago Police Department.

MORE: Recent college grad fatally shot driving on I-95 in Miami; hunt for killer launched

Juatonna Davis, who is four weeks pregnant, told police that a group of teens started an argument with her on the train last Sunday and began to attack her. She said one of them struck her in the back of the head, knocking her to the floor, before the others began kicking and stomping her in the back and rib area.

"I feel people kicking me, going through my pockets, they attacked us," Davis told Chicago ABC station WLS. "The whole time my friend was yelling, 'She's pregnant, she's pregnant, don't fight her, she's pregnant.'"

PHOTO: Police lights on a police cruiser. (STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images) More

"The whole time in my head I'm just praying that I make it home to my child," she added.

The two teens turned themselves in a day after police released photos from the scene, asking for the public's help in identifying four female and two male suspects, the department said.

MORE: Massachusetts professor arrested for attacking coworker with fire poker, authorities say

Police are still searching for the remaining four suspects.

"The offenders admitted to participating in the robbery and admitted to punching and kicking two female victims on the CTA Red Line Train," the department said in a statement. "The offenders were charged accordingly. Area Central Detectives continue their efforts in identifying, locating and charging the remaining offenders that participated in the incident."

The unidentified teens were each charged with one felony count of robbery and two felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.