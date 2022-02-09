2 Chicago teens dead after shot on street; 2 persons of interest in custody: police

Two suspects were in custody Tuesday following the shootings deaths of two students, ages 15 and 16, who were struck while walking home from school in different areas of Chicago ’s South Side neighborhood, less than an hour apart, officials said.

The 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the head around 3:15 p.m. when at least one person approached him, pulled a gun, and fired multiple shots in his direction, FOX 32 of Chicago reported . The boy was in critical condition when he was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital but didn't survive.

Two suspects were apprehended by the Chicago police, several miles away, amid an ongoing investigation, officials said, according to the report.

That same afternoon, less than an hour later, the second Chicago teen was also shot in the head, FOX 32 reported .

The second teen — who was also on his way home at the time — was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, officials said.

A woman who works at a coffee shop near the initial shooting described the neighborhood as "friendly," but said that gun violence was "just getting out of hand and something has to give," FOX 32 reported.

"And kids can’t walk home from school because people are acting crazy," she added, according to the report.

"Living in Chicago, you’re going to fear for your safety regardless whether it’s going to work or coming home from the store," the woman, identified as Lena, told the outlet. "You can’t even go to a gas station to get gas or pick your child up without worrying about that. So I just try to stay alert and watch my surroundings while I’m outside."

Police did not identify either victim and are continuing to investigate the shootings separately, officials said.