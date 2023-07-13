2 child molesters sentenced in 2 days

Statue of justice (court or lawsuit file illustration)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Michael Bray admitted to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy at his Dayton home during his change of plea hearing in May. On Thursday, he learned he'll spend the next 24 years in prison.

Tippecanoe Superior 1 Judge Randy Williams sentenced Bray to 35 years in prison. In Indiana, the defendant must serve 26 years — 75% of the sentence — before he can be released.

Bray, who's been incarcerated since Dec. 21, 2021, has more than two years credit and will have to serve 24 more years before he is eligible to be released. He will be 61 when he's released and will have to register as a violent sex offender for the rest of his life.

Bray, 37, pleaded guilty in May to one count of child molesting, a Level 1 felony.

"This is a life sentence for the victim," Williams said. "We don't know the effect it will have on him."

Williams took notice that Bray tried to get people to lie for him and tried to persuade people not to testify if his case went to trial.

Williams also noted that Bray threatened to kill himself if he were arrested, which, Williams said, was either a manipulation tactic to prevent the victim from coming forward or a sincere threat. Williams' order also will alert the Department of Corrections of Bray's threats of suicide.

Bray addressed the court before sentencing.

"I would like to apologize to (the victim) for all the pain and hurt I caused him," Bray said. "I'm sorry my actions have caused so much pain and suffering to everybody's life.

"I ask God to forgive me every day for the pain and hurt I caused (the victim), my family and friends," Bray said.

As part of the plea agreement, two counts of child molesting were dismissed at Thursday morning's sentencing hearing. Additionally, charges of child solicitation, dissemination of matter harmful to minors, obstruction of justice and inappropriate communication with a child also were dismissed.

Local investigators were tipped off about Bray's sexual abuse of the boy through the Indiana Internet Crimes and Children Task Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Bray was the second child molester sentenced in Tippecanoe Superior 1 in two days.

On Wednesday, 78-year-old Stanley Long received a 24-year prison sentence for two counts of child molesting.

On several occasions, Long molested a 7-year-old girl while he was babysitting. His actions came to light after the girl told her parents.

Long has been incarcerated at the Tippecanoe County Jail since May 17, 2022.

He will have to serve 18 years — 75% of the 24-year sentence — before he can be released.

With a little more than a year's credit on his sentence, Long will be 95 when he is released.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: 2 child molesters sentenced in 2 days