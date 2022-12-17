2 children, 1 adult killed in overnight house fire in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood

Two children and one young adult were killed in an overnight three-alarm house fire in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire was called to a house fire in the 3400 block of McClure Avenue just before 2 a.m.

The fire was a two-alarm before being upgraded to a three-alarm due to the blaze’s intensity, officials said.

According to officials, a woman and eight children were safely evacuated from the house.

Officials also said a woman was taken to a hospital in serious and stable condition.

Three people — one young adult and two children — were unaccounted for as firefighters fought the flames. Their bodies were later found inside the house.

A firefighter was also taken to a hospital to be treated for an arm laceration, officials said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family of the victims.

Officials at the scene told Channel 11 that they don’t know whether the victims are related.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

