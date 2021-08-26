2 children, 2 adults seriously injured in Virginia Beach stabbing

Police say four people were seriously injured in a domestic-related incident Thursday in Virginia Beach.

Around 12:17 p.m., officers responded to the 4700 block of Bridgeman Lane.

Officials found two adults and two children suffering from life-threatening stab wounds, according to police spokesperson Linda Kuehn. The victims were transported to a local hospital.

Kuehn said this instance appears to be an isolated incident but more information will be provided when available.

Police say they aren’t looking for suspects and their investigation is ongoing.

Lyndon German, frederick,german@virginiamedia.com