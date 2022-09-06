2 children in critical condition after shooting, MPD says

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

Two children are in critical condition after a shooting in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting Tuesday morning at 12:23 a.m. in the 4200 block of Macon Road.

Two juveniles had been shot.

They were both taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition, MPD said.

No suspect information is available.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

