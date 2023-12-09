2 children dead, 1 person hurt in police pursuit crash

SAN DIEGO — Two children were killed Friday and another person was taken to the hospital after a police pursuit crash in the Mountain View neighborhood, authorities said.

The pursuit started around 6:14 p.m. at 32nd Street and Oceanview Boulevard in Logan Heights, the San Diego Police Department told FOX 5.

The suspect then led officers to Interstate 805 southbound, where the suspect vehicle exited the freeway and onto 43rd Street, according to police. The suspect vehicle then crashed into another car, causing the suspect to leave the car and run from the scene.

San Diego police sergeant injured, suspect killed after shootout in 4S Ranch

Two kids, possibly three and five years old, were taken to the hospital, where they both died, police confirmed. Another person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

A person is in police custody at this time, but it is uncertain if that person is the suspect.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.