2 children die in apparent drownings over weekend in Phoenix area

Two small children drowned over the weekend in the Phoenix area.

On Friday, a 3-year-old child was found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool in Peoria, while a 5-month-old was left unattended in a bathtub on Saturday in Phoenix, according to police officials in both cities.

Peoria drowning

On Friday, Peoria police said officers responded to a call of an unknown problem near 93rd Avenue and West Los Gatos Drive. When officers arrived, they began life-saving measures on a 3-year-old boy who had been found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool, police said.

The child was taken to a hospital and died, police said. An investigation is underway to determine what led up to the drowning.

Phoenix drowning

Phoenix police said officers responded just after noon Saturday to an apartment complex near West Southern Avenue. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 5-month-old baby and discovered the child was left unattended in a bathtub for "a period of time."

Emergency treatment was administered by Phoenix fire personnel, but the baby died at the hospital, police said.

An active investigation was underway, according to police.

Follow the water safety ABCs

Peoria police offered the following water safety tips for parents with children:

A: Adult Supervision - Assign a designated person to watch the children in the water

B: Barriers - Enclose your pool with a self-closing, self-locking fence

C: Class- Everyone in the family should take swimming lessons and learn CPR

