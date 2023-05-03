CLOVIS, N.M. — Two young children died in a house fire Wednesday morning.

First responders were called to the 200 block of Axtell Street about 9:30 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from a home in the area, The Eastern New Mexico News reported.

The News reported an adult was standing on the roof of the house when firefighters and police arrived. First responders then learned of three children inside the home in a second-floor room.

Clovis police confirmed a 1-year-old and 2-year-old child were found dead inside the home. They had not been identified by late Wednesday as the investigation continues.

News reporters observed a civilian carrying a child wrapped in a blanket away from the home and reported police had to hold a woman at the scene back as she fought to enter the home.

Clovis police told The News the New Mexico State Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the fire and deaths.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: 2 children die in Clovis house fire