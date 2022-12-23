2 children die in Staten Island house fire, 2 other children critically injured, FDNY says

NEW YORK — Two children were killed and two others were badly hurt in a Staten Island house fire Friday morning, authorities said.

Two others, a boy, 12, and a girl, 14, suffered smoke inhalation and are expected to survive.

The fire happened on Van Duzer Street near Vanderbilt Avenue in Grymes Hill.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call at 10:18 a.m. and arrived in three minutes, the FDNY said.

A girl, 5, died at the scene, police said, and a boy, 6, died at Staten Island University North Hospital.

Four others were rushed by medics to the same hospital. Two boys, 5 and 10, are in critical condition, police said. The older children are in serious but stable condition.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

