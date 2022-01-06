2 children endangered after police say biological parents took them from placement, fled state

Jan. 6—State police are looking for two children who are considered endangered after investigators said their biological parents removed them from a placement through Greene County Children and Youth Services.

Trooper Forrest Allison said the children — Jade Fannon, 5, and her brother Jayce Fannon, 3 — were in the agency's custody at a home placement when Johnathan C. Fannon, 30, of Waynesburg, and Brandi R. Stump, 25, of Denbo, took them and fled Pennsylvania.

They may be traveling in a white 2018 Ford Fusion with Pennsylvania registration KXD-0548. Allison said they have family in Washington and Greene counties and Morgantown, W.Va.

Stump and Fannon are charged with interference with custody of children and child endangerment in connection with an incident Thursday in Centerville, Washington County, according to online court records. Warrants have been issued for their arrests.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.