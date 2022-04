The Conversation

People bought the last remaining groceries at a Finnish PRISMA store that was closing down in in St. Petersburg in March. AP PhotoSix weeks into the war with Ukraine, Russia’s economy seems to be holding up better than initially expected. Despite unprecedented sanctions and an exodus of Western companies, the Russian ruble – a widely followed indicator of the economy – has recovered all of its earlier losses. Meanwhile, billions of dollars continue to flow in from energy sales to Europe and else