Bodycam video shows rescue of 2 children in Mesa apartment fire

Mesa police released body camera footage of the rescue of two children from an apartment fire Friday in the area of Southern Avenue and Gilbert Road.

Mesa police and fire departments received a call around 11 a.m. that an apartment was on fire. When crews arrived on scene, they found a unit fully engulfed on the second floor of the building, according to the Mesa Fire Department.

Adults who were in the apartment told officers that there were two children trapped in the back room of the apartment, a 2-year-old and a 6-year-old.

In the footage provided by police, officers and unidentified men are seen at the back of the apartment building, where a man is able to climb on top of a storage shed to get to the window of the apartment.

An officer breaks the glass of the window using a rock, and the man enters the apartment to retrieve one of the children, the footage shows.

The video then skips to the other rescue, where the older child is removed from the apartment.

After the children were rescued, they were treated by Mesa fire personnel, police said.

Both children were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and are expected to make a full recovery, Mesa police said.

"According to all who were there, if it wasn't for the citizen who assisted, the outcome of this incident may have been different," said Richard Encinas, a spokesperson with the Mesa Police Department. "He saw the fire from a distance, jumped a wall to the apartment complex, and ran towards the fire to help."

He added that "the citizen did not want to be identified but said he only wanted to help rescue the kids if he could."

The officers remained with the children while they were treated for their injuries on site and two of the officers rode with them until they reached the hospital.

Four officers were treated at the hospital and later released, police said.

Fire crews had some difficulty gaining control of the fire as it extended into the attic, but crews on ladders were able to attack it from the roof and prevented it from spreading to other units.

Authorities said more than 50 emergency personnel, including police and fire, were securing the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Further information about damages and the cause of the fire was not disclosed. An investigation was underway.

