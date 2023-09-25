2 children hospitalized after being struck by car in Lynn

Two children were transported to a Boston hospital after being hit by a car Monday morning.

Crews responding to the area of 98 Holyoke Street around 8:20 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian accident found that two elementary school-aged children had been struck by a motor vehicle, according to the Lynn Fire Department.

Officials say the boy and girl were both transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with injuries that aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

It is unclear if the driver will face any charges.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

