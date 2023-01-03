2 children hurt in suspected DUI-involved crash in Rock Hill

A man from Rock Hill is facing felony charges after police say he caused a crash that left two children hurt last Friday.

Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department responded to the crash on Ogden Road and found the suspect on the ground holding a toddler. The toddler was unresponsive at the time and was being treated by medical services; police said the child wasn’t restrained in a safety seat, and neither of them wore seat belts.

A woman who was driving the other car in the crash had a “visible head injury,” and officers found a 10-year-old child trapped in the car with a head injury.

Police said the suspect, identified as Adrian Latwan Boyd, had slurred speech and smelled like alcohol. Boyd admitted to having a beer, police reported.

Investigators found that Boyd was going south on Ogden Road when he crossed the double-yellow line into the opposing lane. Boyd’s SUV then drifted off the pavement before coming back and hitting the woman’s car as she was going north on Ogden Road.

All of the victims were taken to the hospital. RHPD said the woman had a broken leg and arm, and the child in her car suffered a broken leg and abdominal injuries. The toddler in Boyd’s car suffered abdominal and back injuries.

Boyd was released from the hospital on Jan. 3 and was arrested for three counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury, child endangerment, driving under suspension, and violation of the child restraint law.

