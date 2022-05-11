2 children, including a 12-year-old boy, were shot Tuesday night in Dover

Two boys, including a 12-year-old, were wounded by gunfire Tuesday night in Dover.

Despite the 17-year-old boy having been flown to Christiana Hospital, Dover Police said both youths are expected to survive their injuries. How the two came to be shot remains under investigation.

"Both victims provided multiple and differing accounts of the incident," Sgt. Mark Hoffman, a police spokesman, said.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Barrister Place for a report of gunfire that occurred just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

There officers found several shell casings at the rear of a home.

While police were on scene, Hoffman said two boys, ages 12 and 17, arrived at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, by private vehicles.

The older boy was flown to Christiana Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower torso. The younger child was shot in the hand and remained in Dover for treatment.

This is the fifth and sixth persons to be shot in Dover so far this year. That's down from the same time last year when 12 people had been shot, one fatally.

