2 children killed in house fire in Denver, deputies say

Two children were killed after a house fire that happened over the weekend in Denver, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies tell Channel 9′s Dave Faherty on Monday that the family was asleep when a fire broke out at a home on Grassy Creek Road.

A four-year-old and a six-year-old were reportedly killed in the fire, according to deputies.

Authorities said three children were inside the home at the time.

SEE MORE: One hospitalized following house fire in west Charlotte, firefighters say

The cause of the fire hasn’t been released yet.

The victims haven’t been identified yet.

Channel 9 is working on getting more details, check back for updates.

(WATCH: Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Lincoln County, troopers say)