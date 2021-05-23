2 children only survivors of Italian cable car accident that killed 9

Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read

Nine people were killed after a mountaintop cable car fell to the ground in northern Italy on Sunday, authorities said. A spokesman for Italy's Alpine rescue service confirmed that two children who were taken from the scene to a hospital in Turin were the only survivors among the car's 11 passengers.

The accident occurred near the summit of a mountain overlooking the Piedmont region's Lake Maggiore. At that location, the cables for the ski lift were particularly high off the ground, another spokesman for the Alpine rescue service, Walter Milan said. The cause of the incident remains unclear. Milan said the cable line had been renovated in 2016 and was recently reopened after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. Read more at The Associated Press and BBC.

More stories from theweek.com
5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 Commission
Angelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day
Why Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn't

Recommended Stories