2 children reported missing from Lake County foster home

Lake County deputies say they’re actively searching for two foster children who may be with their biological parents.

According to the sheriff’s office, five-year-old Tillie Claire Williams and her 20-month-old sister Natalia were reported missing from their foster home on Companero Drive in Sorrento at 7 a.m. Thursday.

The foster parent who reported them missing said she last saw the girls at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

At this point, deputies say they don’t know how the children left the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives are looking into the possibility that the girls may be with their biological mother and father, or that they have information about where they might be.

Five-year-old Tillie Williams is described as 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighing approximately 45 pounds. She has long, straight, brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say Tillie was last seen wearing gray or navy-blue pajamas with multicolored hearts.

20-month old Natalia is described as weighing just over 30 pounds with short, brown, curly hair. She was last seen wearing a pink pajama dress and pink pants with hearts on them.

