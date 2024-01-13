2 children shot in back seat of mom’s car in Trenton, N.J.

A teenage girl and a young boy were shot while inside their mother’s car in Trenton, N.J., Friday night, according to multiple local reports.

The two young victims, who were sitting in the back seat of the vehicle, were shot just before 8 p.m. on the 100 block of Frazier Street., MidJersey.News reported.

Both the girl, reported to be around 16, and the boy, said to be 11, were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton suffering from gunshot wounds to their “lower extremities.”

They were said to be “conscious and alert” at the time.

Trenton police said four other people — their mother, grandmother, and two siblings — were inside the vehicle when the alleged shooter pulled up in another car and opened fire.

Nobody else in the vehicle was hit by gunfire, local television station WPVI reported.

The suspect, who was reportedly driving a dark-colored van or SUV, was last seen on Frazier Street towards Prospect Street.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Trenton Police Department.

Two other people were reportedly shot in Trenton in the early hours of Saturday morning, MidJersey News reported. That brings the number of people injured by gunfire in New Jersey’s capital city to a least seven since Thursday night, according to the outlet.

It’s unclear if any of the incidents are related.