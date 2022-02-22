2 children shot ‘indiscriminately’ in Annapolis’ Robinwood public housing community, police say

BALTIMORE — Two children, a boy and a girl, were shot around 7 p.m. Monday in Annapolis, according to police.

One of the children was shot in the chest while the other was hit in the shoulder. It was not immediately clear which child was shot where. Police officers responded to the Robinwood public housing community in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue following the report of a shooting at 7:10 p.m., according to a release from Annapolis Police.

One of the victims was sent to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center while the other is at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, according to police. There is no active threat to the public, a police spokesman said.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward C. Jackson said the children shot Monday night were likely not the intended targets. Jackson said an individual emerged from the woods and started firing “indiscriminately.” He said the children, who were outside playing, were shot from about 100 yards away. ”We don’t know the extent of their injuries but we know they are still alive,” he said. Police were unable to provide ages for the children but the chief described them as “very young.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-260-3439.

This story will be updated.