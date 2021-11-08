2 children struck by bullet during family target practice in Greenville

Two young children remained in critical condition in a hospital's intensive care unit Monday after they were accidentally shot during a family's target-practice session Sunday afternoon, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies went to 919 Staunton Bridge Road around 1:33 p.m. Sunday when two children suffered gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of an accidental discharge that occurred while adult family members were conducting target practice outside, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Ryan Flood said.

The two children were outside at the time and were both struck by a single gunshot, Flood said.

Deputies are still investigating the shooting. No charges have been filed, Flood said.

Both children are under 10 years old.

"As far as the shooting goes, it doesn't look like there's going to be any charges," Flood told The Greenville News. "It's definitely an accident."

Flood said the family has been cooperative with investigators.

Staunton Bridge Road, a residential street, is near White Horse Road and Interstate 85.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: 2 children shot during family target practice in Greenville SC