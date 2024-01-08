2 children suffer life-threatening injuries in crash near Sunburg

Jan. 8—NORWAY LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Two child passengers from New London suffered life-threatening injuries after the utility vehicle in which they were riding and a pickup crashed Sunday afternoon in Norway Lake Township east of Sunburg.

The injury status of the 15-year-old driver of the UTV was not described

in the Minnesota State Patrol crash report,

but all three juveniles were reported to have been transported to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis.

According to the

Minnesota State Patrol,

the three juveniles, who were not named, were traveling southbound in a 2021 Polaris Ranger on 95th Street Northwest while a Chevrolet Silverado was eastbound on Minnesota Highway 9. The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

The driver of the Silverado, Matthew Leroy Anderson, 40, of Sunburg, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision. Alcohol was not involved, according to the report.

The two male passengers in the Ranger, aged 11 and 10, were wearing seat belts, according to the report, but the driver was not.

Roads were reported to be covered in snow and ice at the time of the crash, reported at 3:49 p.m. Sunday.

In an email, Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol told the West Central Tribune there were no new updates as of Monday morning, but the crash remains under investigation.