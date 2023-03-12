2 children were playing outside; a man with a gun walked up and robbed one, police say
The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who asked to borrow someone’s phone to make a call before stealing it.
Police said a suspect pictured wearing a black beanie and white T-shirt robbed someone of their iPhone 13 just before 6 p.m. at a home on Honeysuckle Lane in southwest Atlanta.
When officers arrived at the scene, they met with the victim’s mom and young victim.
The victim said he was outside playing with a friend when the alleged thief asked to use his cell phone. He allowed the suspect to use his phone and a short time later, asked for it back, but the suspect showed a gun on his waistband.
The suspect then ran away from the scene before police were called.
Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577 TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. You do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
