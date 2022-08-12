2 cited after altercation in jail and other reports

Albert Lea Tribune, Minn.
·1 min read

Aug. 12—Police cited Nicholas John Deppe, 25, and another inmate whose name was redacted for fifth-degree assault after a reported altercation in the Freeborn County jail at 7:09 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

Juvenile cited for underage drinking

A juvenile was cited for underage drinking at 1:59 a.m. Thursday at 932 Fountain St.

Damage reported in park bathroom

Damage was reported at 8:40 a.m. Thursday at the park bathroom at 100 W. Hawthorne St.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 12:01 p.m. Thursday of a blue and red bag that was taken from a vehicle at 2102 E. Main St.

Police received a report at 3:14 p.m. Thursday of used vegetable oil that was reported stolen from five restaurants in Albert Lea. Over 1,000 gallons of oil was estimated taken valued at $5,000.

Assault reported

Police received a report at 3:44 p.m. Thursday of an assault that happened the day prior at City Beach, 300 Johnson St.

Fraudulent charge reported

A $50 transaction from a card that was stolen in Albert Lea was reported at 5:28 p.m. Thursday at a Kwik Trip in Austin.

