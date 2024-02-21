2 cities unite to honor Las Cruces Police Officer Jonah Hernandez at El Paso funeral

The cities of El Paso and Las Cruces will come together as grieving neighbors to bid farewell to a member of both communities.

Family, residents and hundreds of law enforcement officers will pay their last respects to Las Cruces Police Officer Jonah Hernandez, 35, on Wednesday in his hometown of El Paso.

The funeral procession will depart about 9 a.m. from Martin Funeral Home, 1460 George Dieter Drive in East El Paso. A funeral Mass will take place at Abundant Church, 1000 Valley Crest Drive, followed by a burial service at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza Road,

Las Cruces Police Officer Jonah Hernandez, 35, was killed in the line of duty on Super Bowl Sunday 2024.

Officer Hernandez was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 11 when he was fatally stabbed by a mentally ill homeless man armed with a kitchen knife trespassing at a Las Cruces business on Super Bowl Sunday.

The attacker was fatally shot by a witness who saw the unprovoked attack, grabbed a firearm from a vehicle and shot the assailant, Las Cruces police officials said.

Hernandez was from El Paso. He had been with the Las Cruces Police Department only two years, one of three officers with the last name of Hernandez, who graduated from the Las Cruces police academy class No. 51 in 2022. The 28-member class was the largest in Las Cruces academy history.

Las Cruces Police Officer Jonah Hernandez with his wife and two sons.

The Las Cruces Police Department will be closed Wednesday because of the funeral, city officials said. Doña Ana County sheriff's deputies and New Mexico State Police will fill in responding to calls and patrolling Las Cruces to allow civilian staff and the more than 190 officers of the Las Cruces Police Department to attend the funeral. The Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch 911 center will still be in service.Hernandez is survived by his wife, Yesenia Lopez, and two sons, 10-year-old Sebastian Jonah Hernandez and 2-year-old Joaquin Leonel Hernandez, along with his parents, Jerry Hernandez and Rebecca Gutierrez.

A GoFundMe account set up by the Las Cruces Police Officers Association to help the officer's family had collected more than $123,000 in donations as of Wednesday morning.

'An enormous heart'

Officer Hernandez was born in California and grew up in El Paso. He was a 2006 graduate of Americas High School.

After graduating from high school, he went to work for his father before joining an electrical trade school program and starting working as an electrician. He decided to follow his lifelong dream of becoming a police officer, his obituary stated.

"Jonah had a strong desire to work as a police officer because he believed in making a positive impact in people's lives, in being in a position to help those in need, and ensure the safety of individuals and families," his family said on his obituary.

The family stated that Hernandez was generous, loyal and "had an enormous heart and wonderful sense of humor" with a contagious laugh.

"Jonah touched the lives of many with his kindness, bravery, and unwavering commitment to justice. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew him."

