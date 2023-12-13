2 civilians injured after Russia attacks civilian targets in overnight drone attack on Odesa Oblast

Air defense forces shot down all the drones launched by Russia over Odeshchyna, there is destruction after their fall

Two people were hospitalized, and civilian infrastructure was damaged, in Russia’s overnight kamikaze drone attack on Odesa Oblast, Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces reported on Telegram late on Dec. 12.

A fire also started but was quickly extinguished.

Residents were warned that the invaders could attack in several waves overnight and called for air raid warnings to be heeded, the Southern Defense Forces added.

Explosions in Odesa were reported earlier.

The Russian invaders launched nine Shahed kamikaze drones from the Black Sea and temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast as a thick fog enveloped Odesa Oblast. All nine drones were neutralized by Ukraine’s Air Forces and mobile Air Defense units.

The falling debris from one neutralized drone feel on a car repair company in Odesa, causing a fire. Two workers were hospitalized and are in stable condition.

The building was destroyed and 11 cars were damaged, including three that belonged to the company.

The debris from a separate drone damaged port infrastructure in another part of Odesa Oblast.

Following the drone attack on Odesa, Russia targeted Kyiv in a massive ballistic missile barrage. Anti-aircraft guns shot down all 10 targets, though falling debris caused widespread injury and damages. Over 50 people were injured, some seriously. At least six children were injured in the attack.

Residents were evacuated from a nine-story building in the Desnyan

After the attack on Odesa, Russia hit Kyiv with ballistic missiles for the second time in two days. At night, anti-aircraft guns shot down all ten targets. Missile fragments fell in four districts of the capital. Residential buildings were damaged, fires started. Residents were evacuated from a nine-story building in Desnyan district.

