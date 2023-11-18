2 civilians wounded in Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast

Russian shelling in Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast wounded two people, including a volunteer, on Nov. 18, local authorities reported.

The 42-year-old volunteer was in his car when it was hit by shelling in Kherson, oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. He was taken to the hospital with a blast injury and shrapnel wounds.

A 56-year-old man was also wounded by shelling in the village of Veletenske, Kherson Oblast, the regional administration's press service reported. He was taken to the hospital with wounds in the chest and leg.

Kherson and regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River have been subjected to daily Russian attacks since Ukrainian forces liberated the area.

Since the liberation of Kherson, over 400 civilians have been killed and about 1,700 wounded in and around the city of Kherson, according to local authorities.

