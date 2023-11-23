2 Cleveland County Detention officers arrested on complaints related to jail contraband

Signage for the Cleveland County jail is pictured, with the facility in the background.

NORMAN — Cleveland County Sheriff's deputies arrested two jail guards Wednesday on complaints related to possession or distribution of contraband at the county jail.

Cleveland County Detention Officer William Haddox, 21, was arrested on multiple complaints, including bringing or possessing contraband into a jail or penal institution, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of a controlled and dangerous substance, and aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs. Fellow detention officer Landon Russell, 23, was also arrested on complaint of bringing or possessing contraband into a jail or penal institution.

Neither men were longtime employees, with Haddox having worked for the county since August 2022 and Russell only on staff since June of this year, according to spokespeople for the county.

Their arrests Wednesday followed an incident Saturday at the Cleveland County jail during which an employee was "exposed to a substance suspected to be an opioid," according to county officials. The employee was taken to a local hospital for treatment and recovered "without lasting harm," said Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason, who then ordered a probe into potential contraband activities at the jail.

"Our investigation started Saturday night, and by early in the week, we had most of our information organized," Amason said in a statement late Wednesday afternoon. "The investigation remains ongoing, but we are confident that we have effectively identified the primary players and will continue work to ensure all aspects of this are addressed."

Investigators alleged Haddox, currently being held without bond in a local jail, brought within the facility nicotine pouches thought to be laced with a controlled substance. Russell was alleged to have given cell phone access to inmates, according to investigators.

"We do not believe Haddox and Russell were engaged in the same activities," said Lt. Rick Adkins, a Cleveland County detective. "However, each was found to have violated both our policy and state (statutes) by bringing contraband into our facility."

An internal administrative investigation also was underway, according to the sheriff's office.

Public scrutiny of the Cleveland County jail increased after the deaths of Shannon Hanchett and Kathryn Milano at the facility in December 2022. Two high-ranking jail officials resigned in the weeks following their deaths amid local criticism that the jail had mishandled the incarcerations of both women.

And in August, a Cleveland County sheriff's deputy, Jordan Cannon, was shot and killed at her home allegedly by her husband, who was also a deputy for the county.

